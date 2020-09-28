NEW NORMAL AS SCHOOLS REOPEN TODAY

SCHOOLS reopen today under a new normal which requires both teachers and learners to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention regulations as directed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).
There was a hive of activity in Bulawayo and other parts of
the country yesterday as boarders gathered at different pick up points to board
buses to their respective schools ahead of the opening today.
Last Friday President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for
schools to strictly adhere to set down regulations so that they minimise
exposure to Covid-19.
By 8AM yesterday, scores of pupils had gathered at the
usual pick up points such as the Large City Hall car park while other buses
picked pupils along George Silundika Street.
The pupils had their tempeatures checked and were sanitised
before boarding the buses in line with the Ministry’s SOP.
In Matabeleland North, schools like Mabhikwa High School in
Lupane and Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls that were used as quarantine
centres were fumigated ahead of the opening.
In the Midlands province boarders started arriving at
schools such as Regina Mundi, Thornhill, Fletcher and Chaplin High yesterday
afternoon.
Authorities in Matabeleland South said last Friday that they
were ready for the opening of schools.
Some parents and their children could be seen making last
minute shopping in Bulawayo on their way to board buses. A few parents said
they decided to drive their children to different boarding schools because
buses provided were not adequate and therefore too full.
Schools are opening for the first time since March when
they were prematurely closed as part of Government measures to curb the spread
of Covid-19.
Only the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)
sitting classes which are Grade Seven, Form Four and Form Six are opening today
following Cabinet approval for a three phased reopening of schools.
Grade Six, Form Three and Form Five classes are expected to
open on October 26 with the rest of the pupils reopening on November 9. Cambridge
sitting examination classes opened on September 14.
It was an emotional farewell between parents/guardians and
the children as the pupils returned to school. Parents expressed concern around
the safety of learners away from home.
They also expressed uncertainty over the level of
preparedness of schools to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures.
The story was however different for pupils who were excited
to return to school after the long break of nearly six months.
The pupils said they were knowledgeable about the threats
posed by Covid-19 to their health and its impact on their education.
One of the parents Mr Lawrence Mlopo said it was prudent
for children to return to school as staying at home does not guarantee immunity
from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“My only concern is the issue of teachers reporting for
work because we have heard rumours that they have declared incapacitation.
Schools will reopen but our fear is that teachers might either not report for
work or they report for work but do not teach. In terms of preparedness, I
think pupils were reading for the exams at home and the two months will
therefore be enough to prepare for the exams,” he said.
Another parent Mrs Sibongile Ncube said it has to take the
whole community to ensure that children are safe in school.
“This virus is real but we have no option because our
children have to continue with their education. We have to let our children go
to school because education is their future. We surrender the rest to God to
protect our children while hoping that on their part they strictly adhere to
safety guidelines. We also hope that Government has ensured that all necessary
measures have been put in place to allow for the safe reopening of schools.
Schools, we want to believe, have adequate sanitisers, face masks and enough
classrooms and desks to allow for social distancing,” said Mrs Ncube.
Some of the parents said they were finding it difficult to
raise the high fees demanded by schools given that many of them were affected
by Covid-19 economic disruptions.
They said they were still recovering from the impact of
Covid-19 hence it has been hard for them to raise the required fees.
“Some of the schools are demanding about US$350 or
equivalent in local currency. This is not easy money to come by. Right now, I’ve
just sent my child to school but I really don’t have the money for her fees,”
said the parent who declined to be named.
Some pupils said the two months to prepare for the exams
was not enough but they will strive to do their best. They said the fortunate
ones were those whose parents had money to pay for private lessons during
lockdown.
A Form Four pupil at Mtshabezi High School Sandisiwe Dube
said as pupils they will do their best to adhere to health guidelines provided
by schools because they know that the pandemic has killed many people around
the globe.
“I wasn’t prepared for schools reopening but the reality is
that the schools are opening tomorrow and we have to adjust. We have to write
the final examinations although we have not been in school for a long time. We
will try our best and we hope even our examiners will take into consideration
that this has not been a normal learning year,” said Sandisiwe.
Her counterpart Awakhiwe Ncube assured his parents that he
will excel in the exams despite the disruption caused by Covid-19.
“It pains me that we have not been in school for a long
time and have not completed our syllabi. I took extra lessons during the
holiday and I am confident I covered a lot of ground. I will definitely pass
five or more subjects come examination day,” said Awakhiwe.
The deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education,
Edgar Moyo, said the $600 million that Treasury released has been utilised to
capacitate schools for reopening.
“It’s all systems go for the reopening of primary and
secondary schools across the country. We went around the country as a Ministry
last week and schools with needs were identified and assisted.
“The National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm) has also
been delivering prescribed Personal Protective Equipment to ensure all the
schools meet the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and
Child Care, Covid-19 prevention regulations,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.
He assured teachers that the issue of their salaries was
being addressed as Government is committed to pay a living wage to its
employees.
“Government is sincere about addressing the salaries of
teachers and the rest of civil servants. The cushioning allowances deposited
into their accounts can take them through while salary negotiations continue.
It is in this spirit that we believe that teachers will report for duty
tomorrow (today),” he said.
According to the SOP school administrators, teachers,
learners and ancillary staff are banned from hugging, handshakes and sharing of
desks.
They are compelled to wear face masks, sanitise hands, have
temperature checked and wash hands regularly as part of measures to prevent
contracting Covid-19.
Under SOP, break and lunch times will be staggered to avoid
crowding while sporting activities are banned.
Pupils and teachers that are not feeling well are not be
allowed in class while those with underlying illnesses should notify
authorities.
Under the new normal, classrooms will be trimmed to a
maximum of 35 learners to address congestion issues and Government is in the
process of recruiting an additional 6 000 teachers to attend to the increased
workload as a result of smaller classes .
Schools that were used as quarantine centres have been
fumigated ahead of schools opening today. Chronicle
