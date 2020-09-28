MWONZORA KWEKWE MDC OFFICES TAKEOVER FAILS

A “HIT SQUAD” allegedly belonging to MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora on Saturday morning violently stormed the MDC Alliance Kwekwe offices intending to effect a hostile takeover.
Milton Gwamuri, the MDC Alliance Kwekwe district secretary
for information, confirmed the incident.
During the skirmishes, the youths loyal to Mwonzora
allegedly injured some security staff at the office of the MDC Alliance party
led by Nelson Chamisa.
“The Zanu PF extension led by Douglas Mwonzora and
Thokozani Khupe in the early hours of Saturday besieged our offices in Newtown,
Kwekwe,” Gwamuri said.
“Our security officer, administrator and three female
leaders, including our provincial youth chairlady Sekai Marasha, were going
through their business as usual. The MDC-T youths used violence to chase the
MDC Alliance personnel away from the office.”
Gwamuri said some Kwekwe residents, however, saved the
party offices from the hostile takeover.
“Our leaders ran straight to Kwekwe Central Police Station
for assistance. The MDC-T youths stayed behind to vandalise our offices. They
were stopped by Kwekwe residents who witnessed the incident and chose to defend
the people’s offices from the criminals,” Gwamuri said.
“They ended up running for their lives after an angry mob
confronted them and demanded answers as to why they chose the path of violence,
thuggery, vandalism against the people’s party and office.”
Gwamuri said the injured MDC Alliance staffers later sought
medical assistance for its Kwekwe security officers.MDC-T spokesperson
Khaliphani Phugeni denied any knowledge of the developments.
“I have no details of any incident in Kwekwe,” he said. Newsday
