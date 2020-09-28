MWONZORA KWEKWE MDC OFFICES TAKEOVER FAILS

A “HIT SQUAD” allegedly belonging to MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora on Saturday morning violently stormed the MDC Alliance Kwekwe offices intending to effect a hostile takeover.

Milton Gwamuri, the MDC Alliance Kwekwe district secretary for information, confirmed the incident.

During the skirmishes, the youths loyal to Mwonzora allegedly injured some security staff at the office of the MDC Alliance party led by Nelson Chamisa.

“The Zanu PF extension led by Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe in the early hours of Saturday besieged our offices in Newtown, Kwekwe,” Gwamuri said.

“Our security officer, administrator and three female leaders, including our provincial youth chairlady Sekai Marasha, were going through their business as usual. The MDC-T youths used violence to chase the MDC Alliance personnel away from the office.”

Gwamuri said some Kwekwe residents, however, saved the party offices from the hostile takeover.

“Our leaders ran straight to Kwekwe Central Police Station for assistance. The MDC-T youths stayed behind to vandalise our offices. They were stopped by Kwekwe residents who witnessed the incident and chose to defend the people’s offices from the criminals,” Gwamuri said.

“They ended up running for their lives after an angry mob confronted them and demanded answers as to why they chose the path of violence, thuggery, vandalism against the people’s party and office.”

Gwamuri said the injured MDC Alliance staffers later sought medical assistance for its Kwekwe security officers.MDC-T spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni denied any knowledge of the developments.

“I have no details of any incident in Kwekwe,” he said. Newsday