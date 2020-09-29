MUREWA BOY MURDER : UNCLE ARRESTED

Investigations into the gruesome murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) in Murehwa took a new twist yesterday when police arrested his 57-year-old uncle and namesake.
Tapiwa Makore senior who is younger brother to the murdered
boy’s father, was arrested after being implicated by his herd-boy, Tapiwa
Shamba. Shamba was arrested last week and was found with blood-stained clothes.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“Tapiwa Makore (57), who employed Tafadzwa Shamba as a
herd-boy, was arrested by police after being implicated in the murder of Tapiwa
Makore (7) in Murewa. He is the victim’s uncle and investigations into the
matter are continuing.”
Asst Comm Nyathi said in a statement the deceased’s uncle
is believed to be the one who took the seven-year-old boy’s head to a witch
doctor. Police are now hunting for the witch doctor.
Reports are that the boy was sent by his parents to look
after the garden on the morning of September 17. His parents went to the garden
later to do some watering and found that their son was missing.
The parents enquired on the whereabouts of their son from
other children who were also looking after their gardens nearby. They were told
that their son had been seen swimming in a nearby pond. The boy’s parents went
to the pond but could not find him.
They then alerted some villagers and a search party was
conducted until midnight, but they could not find him.
On September 18, in the morning, a day after the boy went
missing, it is reported that a neighbour woke up and discovered his dog and its
puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.
He then alerted the boy’s parents and a report was made to
the police. The body had its head, neck, both legs and arms hacked off. Herald
