MET OFFICE ZOOM MEETING HACKED : PORN POSTED





A virtual meeting hosted by the Meteorological Services Department National Climate Outlook Forum had to break midway after hackers posted pornographic material on the platform.





Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry permanent secretary Mr Munesu Munodawafa apologised on behalf of the Government, and spoke of the need to expedite the Cyber Security Bill.





The virtual meeting is discussing the 2020/21 agricultural season forecasted weather pattern.





“We had to break the Zoom virtual meeting following the posting of offensive adult material during the meeting by some unidentified hackers. Government seriously needs to expedite passage of the Cyber Security Bill. We need to create secure virtual platforms where Government business is conducted,” said Mr Munodawafa.



