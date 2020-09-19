MDC COUNCILOR ACCUSED OF MURDER REMANDED

MDC-Alliance councillor for Bindura’s Ward 1, Paradzai Mupingiza, who is facing murder charges, was yesterday further remanded to November 27.

Mupingiza (35) was not asked to plead to the charges.

It is alleged that on March 21 at around midnight, both Mupingiza and the now deceased, Robert Gomana, were at Hub 24 Nite Club at Dzivaresekwa 2 Shopping Centre in Harare, drinking beer.

The court heard that Mupingiza was in the company of two unknown men and a woman. Allegations are that Gomana developed interest in the woman and approached her seeking sexual favours.

This did not go down well with Mupingiza and the two men he was with, who allegedly teamed up and assaulted Gomana.

The court heard that Gomana was saved by other patrons in the night club. It is the State’s case that Gomana was rushed to Rujeko Clinic in Dzivaresekwa, for treatment and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he was admitted.

Gomana died three days later due to injuries sustained from the assault. A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Mupingiza. Herald