MDC A COUNCILLOR KILLS REVELLER OVER WOMAN

MDC Alliance councillor for Bindura Ward 1, Paradzai Mupingiza, yesterday appeared in court for fatally assaulting another reveller during a fight over a woman at a night club.





Mupingiza (35) was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.





He was remanded in custody to September 18. Bail in such cases can only be granted by the High Court.





It is alleged that on March 21 at around midnight, both Mupingiza and the deceased — Robert Gomana — were at Hub 24 Nite Club at Dzivarasekwa 2 Shopping Centre in Harare, drinking beer.





The court heard that Mupingiza was in the company of two unknown men and a woman. It is alleged that Gomana developed an interest in the woman and he approached her seeking sexual relations.





This did not go down well with Mupingiza and the two men who then teamed up and assaulted Gomana. The court heard that Gomara was saved by other patrons in the night club.





It is the State’s case that Gomana was rushed to Rujeko Clinic, Dzivarasekwa for treatment and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he was admitted.



