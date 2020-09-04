MAN SUMMONED TO CHIEF'S COURT AFTER ROOSTER KILLS WOMAN





THE owner of a rooster that recently attacked a Chigodora woman has a case to answer, acting Chief Zimunya has said.





Zvikomborero Takarinda is set to appear before the traditional leader’s court to shed more light on the mysterious incident that led to the death of Chandapiwa Makaza, nee Bushu.





“Before this incident, this had never happened in my area before. It’s mysterious and abnormal. I will soon summon him to my court to explain how a mere rooster could attack a woman, thereby leading to her death. We could not hold our usual court sessions due to the Covid-19 lockdown but business is slowly getting back to normal.





“We want to get to the bottom of this issue. Many people thought the matter had died a natural death but we will probe it further and hear the case in full. What happened is taboo, an abomination. Justice should prevail,” he said.





Two days after her death, Makaza’s corpse wept, much to the bewilderment of relatives and friends who had attended her funeral in July.





At the time of death, Makaza was 42. In an earlier interview with this publication, Takarinda said the rooster was in the habit of attacking women.





“I have never used the cock for any other purpose apart from breeding. However, the cock was in the habit of attacking people, especially women.





“This was just a different breed and people always borrowed it for cross-breeding due to its size. This was not the first time for this family to borrow it,” he said.





Takarinda uncontrollably wept when villagers who had gathered for the funeral demanded that the rooster be killed and burnt.



