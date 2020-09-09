MAN RAPES MINOR ALL NIGHT





A 48 year old Zvishavane man on separation with his wife has appeared in court charged with raping a 12-year old minor twice on the same day after promising to marry her.





Bhobho Ngwenya of Ndoro Village under Chief Negove appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wouchinga recently and was remanded in custody to a later date.





The State led by Taurai Muzvimwe said that Ngwenya was on separation from his wife but stayed at the same house.





Muzvimwe said the incident occurred on August 20, 2020 at around 8pm. Ngwenya allegedly approached the minor who was sitting outside a hut, promised to marry her, laid her on the ground, removed her pants and raped her once outside the hut.





Ngwenya then allegedly took the minor into his room where he raped her all night.