MAN RAPES, IMPREGNATES TEEN STEPDAUGHTER





A 37-YEAR-OLD man from Rangemore suburb in Bulawayo who proposed love to his 15-year-old stepdaughter and was turned down has been arrested after he raped her on several occasions and impregnated her.





A family insider who spoke to B- Metro on condition of anonymity said the mother of the minor had left her in the care of her step- father when she visited her rural home.





The source said sometime in July 2019 the stepfather proposed love to the minor but she turned his proposal down. After that the man hatched a plan to abuse the minor. Two days after the proposal while they were sleeping the paedophile called out the name of the minor prompting her to wake up.





“He invited the minor to sleep with him in the same room. The unsuspecting minor slept on the floor while he slept on the bed. During the night the man sneaked into her blankets and raped her once,” said the worried source.





The source went on to say sometime in September last year while the minor’s mother had gone to college where she is pursuing her studies the man woke up during the night and tip-toed to a room where the 15-year-old was sleeping.





“He got into her blankets and raped her once and after the act he returned to his bedroom,” said the source.





The source said sometime in March this year the man left his wife at their rural home and when he arrived at their house at around 8pm he ordered the minor to take farm produce from the vehicle into the kitchen.





“He grabbed her and raped her in the car,” said the source.





The source said on 30 August the complainant’s mother arrived from where she had gone to sell her stuff and she realised that the minor was pregnant.





The source said she asked her who impregnated her and she dropped a bombshell revealing that she was impregnated by her stepfather.





The mother reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the man.





Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said: “We strongly urge parents or guardians never to leave their children in the care of a male relatives or any male because every man has a potential of raping. We also urge members of the public not to sweep such matters under the carpet but to make a police report as soon as possible.” B Metro



