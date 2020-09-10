MAN RAPES EX GIRLFRIEND, FREED ON $1 000





A man who reportedly raped his ex-girlfriend was yesterday freed on $1000 bail.





Kudakwashe Mazanhi 26, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Barbra Mateko, who released him on bail.





He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to report to his nearest police station once a week every Friday.





The State, led by Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleged that on September 4, Mazanhi called the complainant who is 24 years old to his house to meet his sister. He reportedly picked her up at around 9:30pm in Hatfield and took her to his place.





They slept in separate rooms and during the night, Mazanhi went to the room she was sleeping in and raped her.



