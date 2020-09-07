MAN RAPES COUSIN (5), INFECTS HER WITH STI





A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Zezani area, under Chief Sitauze in Beitbridge, has been dragged to court for allegedly raping and infecting his five-year-old cousin with a sexually transmitted disease.





The man who cannot be named for fear of exposing the identity of the complainant, is accused of abusing the minor in May when her mother was away.





He pleaded not guilty to charges of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge Regional Magistrate, Mr Willard Maphios Moyo on Friday. The accused was remanded in custody to tomorrow for judgment.





Prosecuting, Ms Tsitsi Mtukwa told the court that sometime this year and in the afternoon, the man who was alone with the survivor took her to his room and raped her once.





She said on another date, in the same month, the accused person raped the minor using the same method.





The court heard that the matter came to light on 21 May when the girl’s mother discovered some genital warts on the minor while bathing her.





The State said the woman then asked the minor about the source of the infection in the presence of her aunt and she narrated her ordeal at the hands of her cousin.





A report was made to the police resulting in the accused’s arrest.





Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s 13-year-old daughter after she was left in his custody.





The man from Mpisini Resettlement in Esigodini, who cannot be named for purposes of protecting his victim, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing two counts of rape.





He was remanded in custody to September 14.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said the accused raped the juvenile on two separate occasions in May after she had been left under his custody by her mother.





‘’On 30 May at around 1PM the complainant was under the custody of the accused person by her mother who was going to attend a funeral. The accused person took advantage of his employer’s absence and called the complainant into his bedroom hut as he wanted her to sweep the floor.

“The accused person locked the door from the inside and demanded to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but she refused. He grabbed her by the arm and pushed her onto the bed and raped her and warned her against revealing the matter to anyone,” he said.





Miss Mahachi said the complainant remained quiet about the matter and on the following day while her mother was still away the accused person found the complainant in the kitchen and demanded to have sexual intercourse with her.





She said the complainant refused and the accused person raped her. Miss Mahachi said the complainant reported the matter to her mother upon her return and the matter was reported to the police resulting the arrest of the accused person. Chronicle



