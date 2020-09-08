MAN NABBED WITH SIX FAKE LAND OFFER LETTERS





A Chiredzi man Provide Malanga (26) has been granted $7 000 bail after he was arrested with six fake land offer letters with the late Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri’s signature appended on them. Malanga was arrested on Wednesday last week and was granted bail by Chiredzi Magistrate Brian Munyaradzi on Saturday.





The offer letters were being sold for US$1 500 and Malanga was allegedly working with two people in Harare. The State led by Doubt Phiri said that Malanga would also identify unoccupied sugarcane plots around Chiredzi district and offer that land to interested people. The offer letters were all dated December 17, 2019 and were offered to Marime R.A (35 hectares at subdivision 106 Hippo Valley, Section 6), Kuswatuka . L (21,5 hectares at subdivision 106 Hippo Valley), Mujuru, P. J (50 hectares at subdivision 119 Essenby, Chiredzi), Maganda O (25 hectares at subdivision 105 Hippo Valley Section 6) and the other one issued in the accuseds name for 25 hectares at Subdivision 105 of Hippo Valley Section 6.





All the offer letters had the same reference number LLRR/704, address as Bag 9024 Masvingo and have no date stamp of the issuer.





Phiri said that Police received information that Malanga was issuing fake offer letters to unsuspecting land seekers in Chiredzi. Police proceeded to search Malanga’s Mercedes Benz registration number ADF 8365 and found six offer letters in his vehicle.



