MAN NABBED WITH SIX FAKE LAND OFFER LETTERS

The offer letters were being sold for US$1 500 and Malanga was allegedly working with two people in Harare. The State led by Doubt Phiri said that Malanga would also identify unoccupied sugarcane plots around Chiredzi district and offer that land to interested people. The offer letters were all dated December 17, 2019 and were offered to Marime R.A (35 hectares at subdivision 106 Hippo Valley, Section 6), Kuswatuka . L (21,5 hectares at subdivision 106 Hippo Valley), Mujuru, P. J (50 hectares at subdivision 119 Essenby, Chiredzi), Maganda O (25 hectares at subdivision 105 Hippo Valley Section 6) and the other one issued in the accuseds name for 25 hectares at Subdivision 105 of Hippo Valley Section 6.