MAN BEATEN BY TOUTS DIES

A 63-year-old Chitungwiza man died on Saturday afternoon after he was assaulted by three touts along High Glen Road in Harare.

The touts allegedly wanted to force him to board their unregistered commuter omnibus. Mr Anias Chiyangwa of Zengeza 1 was pronounced dead at Parktown Clinic in Waterfalls where he was taken by his relatives.

Mr Chiyangwa was walking near Mashwede service station when he was approached by the touts who were travelling in an unregistered Nissan Caravan.

The touts tried to force him to board their vehicle, but he resisted and they started assaulting him until he became unconscious.

According to a witness, one of the touts kicked him several times on the head and another on the chest, until some members of the public intervened.

The touts jumped into their vehicle and sped off.

Members of the public searched Chiyangwa’s pockets and found his mobile phone, which they used to inform one of his relatives who attended the scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and appealed for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

He expressed concern over unregistered vehicles on the country’s roads, saying many of them were being used to commit crimes.

In September 2017, a Harare man died after he was manhandled by touts near Roadport Bus Terminus along Robert Mugabe Road as he and his family waited for transport to Mutare.

Meanwhile, police have so far impounded 2 115 unregistered vehicles countrywide during the ongoing blitz launched last week.

According to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, vehicles should be registered and always display their registration marks and numbers.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned the public that it was an offence to drive unregistered vehicles on the roads.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify that it is in the interest of motorists and road safety that all vehicles moving on the road should have permanent registration number plates,” he said.

“Motorists should take note that vehicles with no permanent registration number plates cannot be licensed or insured.

“The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14 clearly specifies that an acquired vehicle should have change of ownership effected within two weeks and licensed thereof.”

The crackdown on unregistered vehicles comes in the wake of a spate of armed robberies countrywide as criminals are using such vehicles to avoid detection. Herald