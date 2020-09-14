MAN ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO EXTORT US$10K FROM FORMER EMPLOYER





A 26-YEAR-OLD man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly extorting US$10000 from his former employer.





Talent Chirumezani demanded the money from his former company Simbisa Brands Limited claiming that he is connected to members of the Central Intelligence Organisation.





Chirumezani was said to have been nabbed after a trap. In an interview, Chirumezani said he was broke and struggling to raise food since his dismissal.





“The bosses fired me over a petty issue that is why I wanted to find ways of getting money to feed my family,” said Chirumezani.



