MAN ARRESTED FOR ASKING DAUGHTER (9) TO TOUCH MANHOOD





A HARARE man is in trouble for allegedly inviting his nine-year-old daughter to his bedroom and asking her to touch his manhood.





He is alleged to have further asked her to remove her panties and, enraged by the bizarre request, the minor reportedly fled the room and went to a neighbour’s house.





The father (name withheld) was arrested and is being charged with indecent assault.

He was not asked to plead to the allegations when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.





Claims are that sometime in March 2020, the child went to stay with her father at his house in Marlborough. The father and mother are reportedly on separation.





Allegations are that on June 15, the father was alone with the child in his bedroom. He allegedly asked her to touch his manhood and asked her to remove her panties.





The minor refused and fled the home and sought refuge at a neighbour’s place.



