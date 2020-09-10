MAMOMBE MENTALLY UNSTABLE : LAWYER





MDC Alliance Member of Parliament for Harare West Joanna Mamombe, is unstable and currently under the care of a psychiatrist.





This came out in court yesterday through her lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, who was seeking temporary suspension of her reporting conditions.

Mamombe is facing allegations of faking abduction, together with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa, and they are on stringent bail conditions that require them to report thrice a week to CID Law and Order, which her lawyer sought to have suspended on her behalf.





“The accused has been taken ill and currently under the care of a psychiatrist because of her unstable condition,” Muchadehama told the court.





Muchadehama told the court that the doctor had recommended a further two weeks to manage her and proposed the suspension till September 25. The State did not oppose the application and it was granted by regional magistrate Bianca Makwande.





Allegations against the three are that on May 13 at around 1230pm, the accused and other MDC-Alliance youths gathered at Choppies Supermarket in Warren Park 1 and staged a demonstration against the recalling of their MPs from Parliament and the alleged misuse of funds for Covid-19 pandemic by the government.





On the same day, it is said they called their friends, family and lawyers saying that they had been arrested at a roadblock near the Showgrounds and were taken to Harare Central Police Station.



