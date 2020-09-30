Wednesday, 30 September 2020
MALAWI LEADER ARRIVES
President Chakwera’s plane touches down at Robert Mugabe International Airport
He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and other senior Government officials.
He received a 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Presidential Guard.
