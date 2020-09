MAFUME NAMES CHONZI ACTING TOWN CLERK

Harare City Council has, with immediate effect, appointed health services director Dr Prosper Chonzi as acting town clerk.

Dr Chonzi stands in for Hosiah Chisango who was arrested last Thursday over alleged illegal land deals.

Chisango was yesterday denied bail when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Bianca Makwande. In an interview yesterday, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed the appointment.

“The town clerk is appointed by the mayor and I have selected Dr Chonzi who is the most senior substantive director,” he said.

“He has acted in that position before and he also has the integrity to keep the ship balanced.”

Dr Chonzi will act from September 14 up to September 30.