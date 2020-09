I WILL EXTRADITE G40 ELEMENTS FROM SA, SAYS ED

“So these G40 elements peddling falsehoods and narratives about Zimbabwe, we know where they are and we have been reluctant. But now we have an extradition treaty between Zimbabwe and South Africa. I am now going to give instructions to evoke that treaty so that we can extradite these elements to face the law. In America, no American will speak or act against the country and get away with it. In Zimbabwe they have been surviving but the law is there to make them accountable. We have local NGOs. I want to make it clear that each NGO in this country, when they get registered, they do so on the basis of agreed areas of participation. They are given a mandate for a particular area or activity. Those that are going to be found acting or working outside their mandate as NGOs we shall call them to account.”