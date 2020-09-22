HWANGE FC PLAYER JAILED FOR POACHING

HWANGE Football Club player, Craven Banda, has been convicted and sentenced to 9 years in prison for poaching.

Banda, who played as a forward for the club, will not be poaching for goals anymore after he was jailed last Friday for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

A Hwange magistrate heard that Banda was arrested in May this year after being found in possession of eight pieces of raw and unregistered ivory weighing over 9kgs.

The footballer was arrested at a bus terminus in Makwika village of Hwange. ZBC