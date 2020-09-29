HANDIENDE : TOWN CLERK

Former Bindura Municipality Town Clerk Mr Shangwa Mavesera who has reached the age of retirement (60) is refusing to retire and is demanding to be reinstated on the basis that he is still in good health and performance.
In a letter addressed to Bindura Mayor Councillor Carlos
Tokyo by Matsikidze Attorneys said Mr Mavesera wants to complete the water
reticulation project.
He added that it is clear the council was happy with his
performance hence there was no need to turn down his request for an extension
of his contract of employment by one year.
“On September, 2020 we note a special full council meeting
was convened and the issue of our client’s condition of service and termination
was discussed,” read the letter.
“Under clause 5 of the minutes the condition of service of
the town clerk was adopted. Provisions are that a town clerk retires at the age
of 60. Secondly if he/she wishes may apply for an early retirement at the age
of 55.
“Thirdly if the employee wishes may apply to the council
for extension of retirement age up to 65 on condition of good health and
performance.”
The letter stated that Mr Mavesere applied for an extension
of one year to complete a water reticulation project and he was turned down.
Mr Mavesere retired on September 27 and Mr Kelton Chinowaita
was appointed as the acting town clerk. Herald
