GRANNY THROWS CHILD INTO WELL





In a heart-rending incident a 67-year-old granny threw an 11-year-old child into a 16-metre deep well after she found her fetching water from her well at Norwood Farm in Gutu, Masvingo province.





The incident that has put Eunice Shangwa in the firing line with villagers happened last week on Saturday.





A source close to investigations said an 11-year-old girl went to fetch water at the farm in question with her younger sister aged three.





“While they were fetching water Shangwa who is the owner of the well arrived and accused them of fetching water without her permission.





The granny beat the 11-year-old with a stick all over the body,” said the source. After thrashing the minor, the source said, she threw her into the well.





“The fuming granny lifted the child and threw her into the deep well and instructed the younger sister to report to her parents that she had thrown her sister into the well,” said the source.





The source said the child rushed home and informed her parents. Sensing danger the granny went into hiding.

The girl’s parents informed other villagers who rushed to the well and saved the child from the jaws of death.





“Villagers rushed to the well and found the child crying inside the well. Luckily she was not submerged by the water and they saved her. She was rushed to Gutu Mission Hospital where she is being treated. She is complaining of painful ribs and knees,” said the source.



