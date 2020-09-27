FORCED ABORTION : WOMAN DEMANDS $500 000 FROM MINISTER

A HARARE woman is claiming $500 000 damages from Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe in respect of non-patrimonial loss suffered as a result of failure by the police to carry out their constitutional duty over a case of forced abortion.
Kazembe is cited as the first respondent while police
Commissioner General Godwin Matanga is the second respondent and
officer-in-charge (OIC) Machipisa CID (third) and one Constable Dzingarwi
(fourth).
In summons filed at the High Court through her lawyers,
Tendai Biti Law, Beauty Chiroodza of Hatcliffe Extension said sometime in
November 2019, she went to Machipisa Police Station to register a complainant
concerning medical practitioner Tawanda Zinyowera, who had performed an
abortion on her without her consent.
“Sometime in November 2019, plaintiff approached Machipisa
Police Station in the presence of her legal practitioners, laying a complaint
concerning Dr Tawanda Zinyowera, who was practicing, without a valid medical
certificate issued by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe
(MDPCZ), within the third defendant (OIC)’s jurisdiction,” the summons read.
“Plaintiff became aware of this fact through its legal
practitioners, who wrote a letter to the MDPCZ on the plaintiff’s behalf
enquiring whether Zinyowera was a duly registered medical doctor in terms of
the Health Service Act.
“In its response, the MDPCZ informed the plaintiff that
Zinyowera was last registered with the authority in 2007 and was deregistered
over non-payment of fees.”
Chiroodza added: “Plaintiff, in the company of her lawyers,
approached the third defendant’s office and left a copy of such a letter in the
care of the third defendant, and caused to have this issue investigated as part
of a complaint she had lodged under CR150/7/17.”
It is also alleged that the OIC sent investigators, who
included fourth respondent (Dzingarwi), to look into the matter. She said the
defendants had not arrested Zinyowera despite evidence that he had been
practicing illegally.
“Despite this information, the third defendant chose not to
or neglected to effectively investigate this matter in terms of section 2I9 of
the Constitution of Zimbabwe.
“The failures that can be attributed to the defendants in
this regard, include but are not limited to the following: (a) failure to
apprehend the accused or question the accused person; (b) failure to attend to
the crime scene/or place of operation expeditiously and attend to the scene for
the purposes of gathering evidence to establish whether or not illegal medical
practice was taking place; as provided for and empowered in terms of section 49
and 51 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act (Chapter 9:04),” she said,
adding that she made numerous follow-ups, but got no satisfactory answers.”
Chiroodza says her summons is meant to commence action for
constitutional damages against the defendants’ failure to effectively
investigate in terms of section 219 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. She is,
therefore, demanding $500 000 in damages.
The defendants have since entered an appearance to defend,
but the case has not been set down for hearing. Standard
