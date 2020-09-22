FAMILY IN SHOCK AS BODY PART FOUND DOES NOT MATCH MURDERED MUREWA BOY

THE Makore family from Nyamutubu area under Chief Mangwende in Mrewa is yet to come to terms with the gruesome murder of their 7-year-old son Tapiwa who was killed last Friday.

The gruesome murder of the young boy who was beheaded after he went missing last Thursday has left this community in Mrewa shell shocked.

The body was found with legs, arms and head missing. Some body parts which include bum flesh, skull, jaws and bones were later discovered in the area.

When ZBC News visited the area, scores of people were at the Makore homestead to pay their condolences.

Those who spoke to the ZBC News crew including the traditional leader for the area, Chief Mangwende said this was unheard of the area.

“I am shocked by such gruesome murder I have never seen such brutality,” said Chief Mangwende.

However, the burden is heavy to bear for the family who have been left in more pain after it was announced that the skull which was discovered does not match the body, hence the need for DNA tests.

“As a family we are appealing for assistance to go for DNA tests to establish if all the body parts belong to our child,” said representative of Makore family.

It is another sad turn of events after the grave which was being prepared for burial had to be abandoned due to the latest developments.