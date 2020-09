EXCLUSIVE ZUPCO BUSES FOR TEACHERS, PUPILS

“Our aim is that we create a smooth way for the learners, teachers and ancillary staff from their homes to school and back to their home. We do not want a situation that this becomes a leeway for the spiking of Covid-19 cases by exposing them hence we are working at an inter-Ministerial level to ensure that the necessary logistical arrangements are put in place especially regarding the issue of transport. We had the same special arrangement when we had the June exams, so we will continue from that this time around, it will be more of a special arrangement because we want these examinations to be held without any notable hiccup,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.