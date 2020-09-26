DRAX ALLEGATIONS TARNISHED FIRST FAMILY : NGUWAYA

DRAX International country representative Delish Nguwaya yesterday told the court that allegations the company swindled the State have tarnished the images of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia and the First Family on social media and demanded a chance for him to clear the mess.

Nguwaya is facing fraud charges for allegedly misrepresenting facts to the government in a US$20 million coronavirus (Covid-19) medicines supply deal. He is on bail after his arrest in June.

Through his lawyers Admire Rubaya and Tafadzwa Hungwe, Nguwaya yesterday applied for refusal of further remand, arguing the State was failing to put him on trial despite the noise which they made when he initially appeared before the court, which sucked in the first family.

The lawyers argued that only a trial would clear the names of the family and with the State failing to provide a trial date, they should free him and withdraw the charges.

“These allegations were awash on social media. They negatively tarnished the accused, president Mnangagwa, the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the first family. These people were vilified and our client seeks to have this cleared,” Rubaya submitted.

State counsel Michael Reza applied for the matter to be postponed by a month to October 23, saying the investigating officer had indicated that he is at the tail end of investigations and required more time.

Reza said it would be fair for the State to be given the one-month postponement to complete the investigations.

Rubaya, on behalf of Nguwaya, said when the matter started, the State had so much zeal to prosecute but “they were surprised why the State was developing jelly legs”.

It is his argument that the State was not ready to proceed and Nguwaya should be removed from remand and be allowed to proceed with his life.

Rubaya told the court that it was clear, as the High Court noted, that the case was weak hence no desire by the State to give his client a trial date.“The State is asking for a month, but it is not telling us what it seeks to do or what they have done in the last three months. When the matter initially appeared, there was so much zeal. If there is no case against him, they should withdraw. The matter is not strong and the High Court judgment made it clear,” he said.

Regional magistrate Esthere Chivasa said she will give a ruling on the application on Monday. Daily News