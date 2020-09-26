DRAX ALLEGATIONS TARNISHED FIRST FAMILY : NGUWAYA

DRAX International country representative Delish Nguwaya yesterday told the court that allegations the company swindled the State have tarnished the images of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia and the First Family on social media and demanded a chance for him to clear the mess.
Nguwaya is facing fraud charges for allegedly
misrepresenting facts to the government in a US$20 million coronavirus
(Covid-19) medicines supply deal. He is on bail after his arrest in June.
Through his lawyers Admire Rubaya and Tafadzwa Hungwe,
Nguwaya yesterday applied for refusal of further remand, arguing the State was
failing to put him on trial despite the noise which they made when he initially
appeared before the court, which sucked in the first family.
The lawyers argued that only a trial would clear the names
of the family and with the State failing to provide a trial date, they should
free him and withdraw the charges.
“These allegations were awash on social media. They
negatively tarnished the accused, president Mnangagwa, the first lady Auxillia
Mnangagwa and the first family. These people were vilified and our client seeks
to have this cleared,” Rubaya submitted.
State counsel Michael Reza applied for the matter to be
postponed by a month to October 23, saying the investigating officer had
indicated that he is at the tail end of investigations and required more time.
Reza said it would be fair for the State to be given the
one-month postponement to complete the investigations.
Rubaya, on behalf of
Nguwaya, said when the matter started, the State had so much zeal to prosecute
but “they were surprised why the State was developing jelly legs”.
It is his argument that the State was not ready to proceed
and Nguwaya should be removed from remand and be allowed to proceed with his
life.
Rubaya told the court that it was clear, as the High Court
noted, that the case was weak hence no desire by the State to give his client a
trial date.“The State is asking for a month, but it is not telling us what it
seeks to do or what they have done in the last three months. When the matter
initially appeared, there was so much zeal. If there is no case against him,
they should withdraw. The matter is not strong and the High Court judgment made
it clear,” he said.
Regional magistrate
Esthere Chivasa said she will give a ruling on the application on Monday. Daily
News
