CRISIS ONLY EXISTS IN OPPOSITION MINDS, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa has shot down claims of a prevailing crisis in the country and thanked Zimbabweans for remaining resolute in defiance of machinations by opposition elements to foment instability in the country.







The President said this in his opening remarks during the 113 Ordinary Session of Zanu PF’s Central Committee.





He said the so-called crisis that was being peddled by the opposition and their allies were a creation of the imaginations that was being spread through false social media narratives.





“…The crisis exists in their mind. We have challenges like other countries. We will not seek outside mediation to come and deal with (the) challenges they also have.”





“…We can never be shaken by social media. We have elements peddling falsehoods that ZANU PF and ANC are not in good books. Yet I chat with President Ramaphosa almost daily,” Mnangagwa added.





President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans not be side-tracked by such claims aimed at causing disharmony in the country but focus on the development agenda being pursued by Government.



