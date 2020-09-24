COPS FIRE AT KOMBI, KILLS ONE PASSENGER

Armed police opened fire on an unregistered speeding kombi yesterday killing one passenger and seriously injuring another near Juru along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda road.
Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.
The kombi was on its way to Bhora when it diverted through
Glenwin suburb to avoid a tollgate, had an altercation with the owner of a
boomgate in the suburb, sped off back to the tollgate when police were called,
hit the boom at the tollgate, escaped on a road to Shamva, dumped the
passengers including the injured, and drove off.
Police described the death and injury as sad and
unfortunate saying they had launched a full-scale investigation into the
matter. Police were still looking for the driver of the unregistered kombi last
night.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the injured passenger was admitted in hospital while the name of
the dead woman will be disclosed today.
“The ZRP is deeply saddened by the death of a woman and
another passenger who were on board following the unfortunate shooting incident
which happened this afternoon along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda Road.
“There was a kombi, which was travelling along the road
going to Bhora with passengers on board. It then diverted route in an attempt
to evade the tollgate by going through Glenwin suburb,” he said.
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the commuter omnibus
reached a boom-gate at one of homes in the suburb, which was being manned by
security guards, and the crew had an altercation with the guard, who then
informed their employer.
“The owner of the house who installed a boom-gate in front
of his house called police who reacted swiftly.
“Upon seeing the police, the kombi crew sped off with
passengers on board resulting in a high speed chase towards the tollgate. Upon
arrival at the tollgate, the driver of the kombi hit the boom-gate and did not
stop. Along the way, police fired shots which unfortunately hit some
passengers,” he said.
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said upon reaching Juru
Growth Point the kombi driver turned into a road leading to Shamva and then
dumped the passengers including the woman who died and the other injured
passenger.
“Commuter omnibus crew especially the drivers should abide
by the law, the behaviour of some of them is deplorable,” said Assistant
Commissioner Nyathi. Herald
