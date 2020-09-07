COP IN TROUBLE OVER US$10 EXEMPTION LETTER





A JUNIOR officer at Borrowdale police station found himself in trouble for allegedly writing a Covid-19 exemption letter for US$10 and signing and stamping the document misrepresenting himself to be a senior cop.





Osward Tapfumanei Jonga, 41, appeared in court last week charged with criminal abuse of duty and was not asked to plead.





His appearance in court followed an announcement by the police that they had arrested Jonga over the alleged offence.





Bail was opposed in the matter, but Jonga was freed after Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko granted him pre-trial freedom.





It is alleged that on July 22, Jonga approached one Prince Mandega at his workplace and told him that his exemption letter was not convenient and he would facilitate a letter for use when travelling.





Allegations are that Jonga demanded US$10 for processing the letter, but Mandega said he could only pay US$5.





Claims are that Jonga went on to process the letter, claiming to be the Harare provincial police intelligence officer.





He allegedly signed and stamped the letter with a fake Zimbabwe Republic Police stamp and gave it to Mandega who reportedly paid him the US$5.





The exemption letter falsely claimed to have been signed by one Chief Inspector Maunganidze.

After Jonga’s arrest, the State claims to have retrieved exemption documents from his computer which they say link him to the offence and that there are witnesses who saw him committing the alleged offence.





Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. Daily News