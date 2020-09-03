COP. CIO OPERATIVE UP FOR ROBBERY





A policeman and an intelligence officer have been arrested on allegations of being part of a gang that has been raiding peoples’ houses in and around Harare demanding cash and valuables at gunpoint.





Constable Fidelis Katsande, who is based at Mbare Police Station, was arrested together with Chris Risanamhodzi, who is believed to be an intelligence officer, and Belfa Zvamaida Kwaramba, a civilian.





Police have since launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect, Adoni Chipangamati, who is also thought to be an intelligence officer.





National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, yesterday confirmed that three people have been arrested with investigations still in progress.





Sources close to the investigations yesterday said on Saturday around 8pm, the four raided a house in Queensdale where they attacked a family.





They are alleged to have fired shots in the air to scare the family while at the same time demanding cash.





The stole cell phones before they attacked another person in the same house, and stole another cell phone from him.





It is alleged that after failing to get money, the gang threatened the family that they would come back.





The gang then disappeared. On Monday the victims saw the three suspects at Queensdale Shopping Centre and alerted the police. The three were arrested while they were standing near their Nissan X-Trail car.





The suspects were found in possession of two cell phones allegedly stole at the house.





They are still assisting police with investigations and a manhunt has since been launched for the fourth suspect who is still at large.





The latest incident comes after police last week warned officers against harbouring criminals, and being involved in criminal activity.





Last Saturday, a policeman was arrested on allegations of issuing fake Covid-19 exemption letters to the unsuspecting public. Constable





Oswald Jonga, who is based at Borrowdale Police Station, was arrested after investigations revealed he issued fake exemption letters to MDC-Alliance councillor for Harare’s Ward 16, Denford Ngadziore and political activist Prince Mandenga, plus many others.





He was allegedly using his personal computer and fake date stamps to produce the documents while charging people at least US$10 per letter.





Last week, a Beitbridge policeman Constable Tapiwa Mangoma, was arrested for harbouring and assisting seven armed robbers, including Zimbabwe’s most wanted suspected criminal, Musa Taj Abdul.



