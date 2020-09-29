CID BOSS CASE : THREATS, INTIMIDATION AND COVER UPS

Thirteen senior and junior police officers have been accused of interfering with investigations into the case in which the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Commissioner Chrispen Charumbira (49), was arrested for criminal abuse of office on Thursday last week.
He was remanded in custody to October 8 when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Saturday.
Charumbira, through his lawyers Tabison Bvekwa and
Sylvester Hashiti, opted to apply for bail at the High Court after the State
indicated its intention to oppose his application.
He was charged with five counts of contravening Section
189, as read with Section 184(I), of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act Chapter 9.23.
However, some of the witnesses have since made a report to
the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) alleging that they were some officers
from different departments within the CID who have teamed up to interfere with
investigations on the case.
The officers, whose ranks are between detective constable
and chief superintendent, are accused of allegedly visiting Comm Charumbira
while he was detained at Rhodesville Police Station without the knowledge of
the investigating officers.
According to a report made, these visits were believed to
have been for the purposes of strategising or arranging to destroy evidence in
other cases that are still under investigation.
Investigations into the allegations have since been
launched and it is reported that some security agents were closely monitoring
these developments with the aim of bringing to book those who might attempt to
corruptly influence the processes.
Over the weekend, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza alleged that
on December 17, 2015, Detectives Ndlovu, Mbundire and Munyandure — all of CID
Drugs, Harare — received information that one Charles Chabata Magolise had
dangerous drugs at his place of residence.
The team reacted and conducted a search, which led to the
recovery of 443 grammes of dagga and subsequent arrest of Magolise.
“Upon learning of the arrest of Magolise, the accused
phoned Detective Ndlovu on his mobile number instructing him to release
Magolise,” read the charge sheet.
“However, the team did not take heed of the accused’s
instruction and took Magolise to Harare Central for docket compilation after
consultation with the Officer Commanding CID Drugs, Harare, Chief
Superintendent Mukazhi.
“On arrival at the station, the accused person summoned
them to his office and pleaded with them to release the accused person.”
After realising that Det Ndlovu and his team were not
yielding to his demands, the accused allegedly became emotional and ordered
them out of his office.
Magolise was subsequently taken to court where he was
convicted and jailed for eight months.
It is also the State’s case that sometime between February
and March 2016, Detectives Moyo and Nkomo of CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare,
got a tip-off from one truck driver, Salim Ibraham, that he was carrying a
suspicious consignment of two sacks destined for Harare.
It was to be received by unknown recipients at the National
Railways of Zimbabwe Complex.
The two detectives set a trap at the given delivery spot,
leading to the arrest of two accused persons, Violet and Kelvin Muzondo,
immediately after they had received the two sacks of dagga.
They were then taken to Harare Central Police Station for
detention and further investigation.
“Upon leaving Harare Central Police Station for his home,
Detective Moyo met one drug dealer only known as Ranga, who informed him that
the accused wanted to talk to him on his cellphone,” read the charge sheet.
“The accused person instructed Detective Moyo to release
the two suspects. Detective Constable Moyo did not comply with his
instructions.
“The following day, while walking to his office, Detective
Moyo met the then Assistant Commissioner Charumbira, who accused him of being
big-headed and quizzed him as to why he had refused to comply with his
instructions.”
On a different occasion sometime in February this year, Det
Manyandure, Det Zamba and Constable Gwizo, who were all attached to the
Manicaland Crack Team, received a tip-off that David Cosby, who resides at
number 10 Bless Block, Murambi, Mutare, was in possession of gold and diamonds.
Armed with a search warrant, the crack team tried to effect
an arrest on Cosby.
“Upon being served with a warrant of search and seizure,
David Cosby contacted the then Assistant Commissioner Charumbira, who then
talked to the crack team, questioning the credibility of the operation as he
indicated that he was the only one who could authorise such operations,” read
the charge sheet.
“The accused directed the crack team to abort the operation
and return to their station. As a result of the accused’s interference, no
search or arrest was made.” Herald
