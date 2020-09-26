CHINESE TRADITIONAL MEDICINE CLINIC OPENS AT PARI

Zimbabwe now has a Chinese traditional medicine clinic, which is expected to offer diagnosis and treatment services for several illnesses such as pain and those of the respiratory, digestive nervous systems.





The clinic, which was established as a unit at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals with technical support from the 17th Chinese medical team, will provide a wider choice to patients seeking health services at the hospital.

The establishment of the clinic comes as this year marks the 35th anniversary of the arrival of the first Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe.

Officially opening the clinic at Parirenyatwa through a virtual platform yesterday, Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the cooperation in health, dating back to 1985.

“We are all excited that this beautiful health facility at present, through acupuncture, moxibustion and cupping, will offer diagnosis and treatment services for the following diseases: pain diseases, such as headache, stomach ache, abdominal pain and low back pain; digestive system diseases such as hiccup and constipation; respiratory diseases, such as chronic cough and asthma among others.”

VP Chiwenga said the clinic will provide a wider choice to patients seeking health services at Parirenyatwa as part of the medical pluralism enshrined in the Health Professions Act.

“Experience has shown that including traditional Chinese medicine in a healthcare protocol improves outcomes for patients. Traditional Chinese medicine can provide good support to patients who suffer from some conditions, particularly those that are chronic and degenerative such as lower back pain. The clinic will truly provide complementary healthcare services,” he said. The WHO-International Statistical Classification of diseases and related health problems includes traditional Chinese medicine.

“I am confident that the new facilities here at the hospital will radically improve the quality of service and infrastructure for patients,” he said.

VP Chiwenga took the opportunity to bid farewell to the 17th Chinese medical team and appreciate their professional skills and good medical ethics that have gained respect and appreciation from the Government and people of Zimbabwe.

“The 17th Chinese medical team has not only treated Zimbabwean patients and served China’s diplomacy through its special way, but also contributed a great deal in spreading the ideology of equality, promoting humanitarianism and strengthening the understanding of traditional Chinese medicine.

“The Ministry of Health would continue to give full support to the incoming 18th Chinese medical team.”

Chinese ambassador, Guo Shaochun, said the traditional Chinese medicine was another outcome of joint efforts between China and Zimbabwe to enhance health cooperation and fight Covid-19.

“As all-weather friends, China and Zimbabwe have maintained sound and fruitful cooperation in industry, commerce, agriculture, health and many other areas. We share a similar historical background, enjoy profound traditional friendship, and face the common task of social development and improving people’s livelihood. Health cooperation has been an important area where we support each other and we are both keen on. Cooperation projects in urology and maternal health have benefited local people in improving their health,” he said.

He also appreciated the 17th medical team for working with Zimbabweans and sharing medical skills. Herald