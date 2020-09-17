ED TOURS BISHOP MUTENDI'S FARM : PICS

President Mnangangwa this morning toured a wheat farm in
Nyika, owned by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi where he also launched the climate
proofed Pfumvudza farming initiative that is expected to ensure the country has
adequate food supplies going into the future.
The President who is accompanied by his two deputies, Vice
President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, was impressed
by the works that are being done at the wheat farm even in a region characterised
by low rainfall patterns. Herald
