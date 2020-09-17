ED TOURS BISHOP MUTENDI'S FARM : PICS

President Mnangangwa this morning toured a wheat farm in Nyika, owned by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi where he also launched the climate proofed Pfumvudza farming initiative that is expected to ensure the country has adequate food supplies going into the future.



The President who is accompanied by his two deputies, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, was impressed by the works that are being done at the wheat farm even in a region characterised by low rainfall patterns. Herald

