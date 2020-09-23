ANC LIABLE FOR R260 000 ZIMBABWE TRIP : DA

The DA says the ANC is liable for about R260,000 of the costs incurred when its senior members used an air force jet to travel to Zimbabwe.
DA shadow minister of defence Kobus Marais says this is the
cost of chartering an 18-seater private jet from Pretoria or Johannesburg to
Harare, Zimbabwe, according to two independent companies that are experts in
the field of luxury travel.
“This amount, however, does not include payment for landing
rights, parking fees or on-board catering,” he said in a statement issued on
Wednesday. He did not name the two companies.
Marais said until the National Treasury, in the interest of
accountability and transparency, has confirmed the total amount, and explained
how and when the ANC will repay the money, the DA and the public can merely
speculate.
He called on finance minister Tito Mboweni and the Treasury
to break their silence on the matter.
“The ANC’s repayment of this money does not in any way
absolve the party ... We will pursue this matter until all involved have been
held to account to the full extent of the law,” said Marais.
Last week, the ANC undertook to reimburse the government
for the costs incurred during its controversial use of the jet on a
party-political mission to Zimbabwe this month, after a public backlash.
According to defence spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini, defence
minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was on an official trip to Zimbabwe, gave
an ANC delegation led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule “a lift” on the
state-owned jet.
The ANC delegation went to Zimbabwe to meet their Zanu-PF
counterparts in Harare regarding tensions in that country.
“In our quest to achieve this mission, we travelled in an
unusual manner, and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the
lockdown. We will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of
our delegation. Our delegation is under quarantine in line with lockdown
regulations,” said Magashule after the public outcry.
