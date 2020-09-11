ANC DELEGATION UNDER FIRE OVER MILITARY JET





There are calls for an independent investigation into the African National Congress (ANC)'s use of a military jet for its latest trip to Zimbabwe.





The party has been accused of abusing state resources after its delegation touched down in Harare this week on a South African Air Force jet for a planned meeting with Zanu-PF.





A Defence Ministry spokesperson is quoted as saying that the ANC meeting in the neighbouring country "happened" to coincide with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's plans to travel there, so she gave her colleagues a lift.





The Defence Department said that using state resources for party politics was not a common occurrence and admitted that it had never happened before.





The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Wayne Duvenage is demanding answers.



