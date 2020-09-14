14 HERD BOYS RAPE, IMPREGNATE GRADE 7 PUPIL

A 12-year-old from Chikwetye Village in Chivi doing Grade 7 at Mukotosi Primary school is pregnant and does not know the father of her unborn child after she was raped by 14 herd boys.

The minor was examined at Vuranda Clinic recently after complaining of stomach pains and sources at the clinic said the parents are seeking means to terminate the pregnancy.

Efforts to get a comment from the parents were futile. Sources close to the matter said the herd boys ran away after the minor’s father began looking for them.

Masvingo Provincial Education Director (PED) Zedius Chitiga said he is not aware of the matter. Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamu could not be reached for comment.

“I am not aware of any school pupils being impregnated. We were closed for the lockdown duration and no reports have been submitted to that effect,” said Chitiga.

A source close to the matter said the rape which began in July 2020 was discovered recently after the minor complained of stomach pains. She allegedly told her mother and nurses at Vuranda that the herd boys would buy her sweets and rape her after promising to marry her.

“The herd boys would allegedly lure her with sweets and promises to marry her before raping her in grazing pastures on different days. They did not rape her at once but allegedly gave each other days,” said a nurse. Masvingo Mirror