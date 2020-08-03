YOUNG WIFE KILLS SELF OVER SADZA





VILLAGERS in Nyakudya village, Bindura, are in shock after a 19-year-old woman committed suicide following a dispute with her husband over sadza.





Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.





“I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where Clara Phiri of Nyakudya village took her life after a misunderstanding with her husband Biggie Chakorwa (32),” Mundembe said.





Allegations are that Chakorwa refused to go to the grinding meal where he had been sent by his wife.

She, instead, went to the grinding meal and prepared sadza, but denied her husband the staple food as punishment for refusing to go to the grinding mill.





Chakorwa did not confront his wife over being denied food and simply went to bed.



