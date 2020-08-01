WHY WE ARRESTED MAHERE : COPS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday arrested MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere and six other activists on allegations of inciting public violence after they were found wielding placards at a shopping centre in Harare.



Another MDC Alliance activist, Cecilia Chimbiru was arrested in the central business district (CBD) after she insulted law enforcement agencies who were at a checkpoint.





Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Mahere and her fellow activists last night.





He said Mahere was arrested together with activists who include, Jessca Drury, Simon Drury, Tinashe Murapata, Nyasha Musandi, Jaser Lotter, Tinotendwa Muswe.





“Mahere and her accomplices were arrested at Groombridge Shopping Centre in Mount Pleasant after they were found wielding placards aimed at inciting an illegal demonstration and public violence. All the accused persons are





The police and members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces were on high alert yesterday in their bid to thwart an intended illegal demonstration that had been announced by opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume who has since been arrested together with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.





being held with the Law and Order section where they are assisting police’s with investigations,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said Chimbiru, who was accompanied by Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe, was arrested after she displayed disorderly conduct at a police security check point in central Harare.





Chimbiru and Mamombe were coming from the Harare Magistrates Courts where they were appearing on a different case.





“In respect of Chimbiru, the police recorded necessary documents before releasing her. She is likely to be taken to court next Tuesday,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.





