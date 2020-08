WE HAVE REOPENED CASUALTY UNIT : AVENUES

“Following the communication of 24 July 2020 regarding temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency (Casualty) Unit, the hospital would like to advise that the unit will be reopening effective Monday 03 August 2020. The unit is reopening after staff re-organisation, contact tracing and testing of all affected staff members. Exposed staff members reported in our previous communication are currently under self-isolation and recovering at home,” the Clinic said.