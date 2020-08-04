WE HAVE REOPENED CASUALTY UNIT : AVENUES





THE Avenues Clinic in Harare has reopened its accident and casualty unit after it had been temporarily closed for disinfection after their staff members were exposed to coronavirus (Covid-19).





This comes at a time when hospitals are turning away patients without test results to prove that they do not have Covid-19.

In a statement, the Avenues Clinic management said they had followed strict health precautions regarding the disinfection of the facility as well as isolating infected employees ahead of its re-opening.





“Following the communication of 24 July 2020 regarding temporary closure of the Accident and Emergency (Casualty) Unit, the hospital would like to advise that the unit will be reopening effective Monday 03 August 2020. The unit is reopening after staff re-organisation, contact tracing and testing of all affected staff members. Exposed staff members reported in our previous communication are currently under self-isolation and recovering at home,” the Clinic said.





According to the facility, the Accident and Emergency unit is the hospital’s prime point of entry which is fully equipped to deal with any emergencies.



