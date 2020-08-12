WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE, SAYS GOVT AS SA ENVOYS RETURN HOME





Envoys sent by African Union (AU) chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe flew back to Pretoria yesterday where they are expected to report to their principal.





The three-member delegation returned a day after meeting President Mnangagwa where they exchanged notes at State House on Monday.





Former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi was leading the team which comprised former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former South Africa’s Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.





In an interview yesterday, South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mphakama Mbete said the trio left for Pretoria to brief President Ramaphosa.





“They have just left. They are now going to brief their principal, His Excellency President Ramaphosa. This is after they met His Excellency President Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday,” said Mr Mbete.





He said it was up to President Ramaphosa to decide on the next course of action.





“The envoys were here at the instigation of their principal, who is President Ramaphosa. At the moment I cannot tell what is going to happen because it depends on President Ramaphosa who sent them here.





“It is him who will decide what course of action depending on what he would have been told, but they returned today after their meeting with President Mnangagwa,” said Mr Mbete.

The three came to Zimbabwe to assess the political situation in Zimbabwe after a sustained social media onslaught against the Harare administration.





Briefing journalists on Monday after meeting President Mnangagwa, Dr Mufamadi said they are in the country as envoys of the President of South Africa.





He said they had exchanged views with President Mnangagwa on the situation in the country.





“We exchanged views with his counterpart President Mnangagwa. In other words, we were listening to the state of the situation, what is being done or the intentions to do extra things and so on,” he said.





Dr Mufamadi said the outcome of the meeting will only be made public by President Ramaphosa after getting the views from all parties.





“We are not going to respond for our President through the media. We will be reporting to the President first, who will then interact with the public in due course,” said Dr Mufamadi.





Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana last week said Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, as the so-called crisis was merely a creation of the nation’s detractors.





The three are coming to understand “the difficulties that Zimbabwe is facing”, following a wave of sustained attacks by opposition politicians, civic society activists and exiled G40 fugitives — Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao.





The anti-Zimbabwe crusade follows the flop of the protests that had been planned for July 31, which had been heavily-funded by Western embassies aimed at toppling President Mnangagwa and his Government.



