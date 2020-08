WE ARE READY FOR BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT, SAYS SIKHALA

"Any attempt to seek an elite political settlement where the usual political suspects will get into an incestuous political relationship will be totally rejected. The current struggle of the masses has outgrown individual and political organisations' narrow interests. People want to be the main stakeholders to the state of affairs. They want a raft of institutional and governance reforms to entrench public interest. As long as the attendant issues of the masses are not attended to, democratic expression will be action without end. We have now resolved that the democratic struggle must now be without end until all issues are attended to. We are now not going to announce our next move. We will just act without announcement until people's victory. It's now action without ceasing," said Sikhala, who was recently forced into hiding by State security agents who stormed his Chitungwiza home ahead of protests planned for July 31.