VENDORS NEED PERMITS TO OPERATE : COPS





SECURITY forces and the municipal police will continue to pounce on vendors operating illegally and the operation must not be viewed as a crackdown, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has said.





This comes after outcries from vendors who believe they were being targeted for harassment by security agencies. Some have claimed council officials were demanding bribes so as to let them operate.





However, Nyathi yesterday told the Daily News that vendors were expected to operate within the confines of the law to avoid friction with law enforcement agencies.

“It was made clear by the government that for vendors to operate during this national lockdown period they should be registered and have permits authorising them to conduct business lawfully. Some have a tendency to blame the police on everything, even those operating outside the confines of the law.





“The law is clear that they should be licensed and our duty is to enforce the law. Our message is clear, people should operate lawfully and they will not have any problems with law enforcement officers,” Nyathi told the Daily News.





City of Harare principal communications officer Michael Chideme said people should not construe their normal policing duties with a crackdown.





“These are normal council policing duties and they should not be confused as a crackdown. When vendors flood shopping centres people complain that the council has neglected its policing duties and when we execute our duties, they complain again,” said Chideme.









He added that council was open to receive and act on any bribery allegations as raised by some vendors.



