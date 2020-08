TWO YEARS LATER : NO JUSTICE

Standard acting news editior Everson Mushava (EM) caught up with Antony Reeler (AR), leader of thematic group on institutional reforms with the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG), and Frances Lovemore (FL), the transitional justice lobby group’s thematic leader on reparations and rehabilitation, to get their views on what has been done, what is lacking and what needs to be done to comply with the commission’s recommendations. The NTJWG is a non-partisan entity, which thrives to create platforms for dialogue to deal with the past.