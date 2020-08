TWO SOLDIERS UP FOR ROBBERY

“On 8 July at about 3.45pm the two accused were driving a Toyota Noah and they picked the complainant at Mkhosana turn-off. When they were about five kilometres before Lupinyu the complainant handed US$50 to Mkwananzi so he takes the US$1 he had been charged for the trip. He was told that there was no change and they decided to look for change at Lupinyu shops. Upon reaching Lupinyu, Ngwenya locked all the doors with central lock system and sped past without stopping,” said Mr Tshabalala.