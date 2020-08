TWO DIE, ACTRESS IN HOSP AFTER 160KM/HR CRASH

“We decided to go to Clear Water Compound to sell lines. We were accompanied by the two boys and on our way back, we noticed that they were drunk and Mhlanga was driving at 160 km/hr. I pleaded with him to reduce his speed but he did not listen. I even asked him to drop me off and about 10 minutes after that warning, he lost control of the car and it overturned several times and Peter died on the spot,” she said.