TWO DIE, ACTRESS IN HOSP AFTER 160KM/HR CRASH





Two people died and a top Chipinge actress Gamuchirai Maphosa is admitted at the local district hospital after the Honda Fit that they were cruising in at 160km/hr overturned along Clear Water Road in Chipinge last week on Tuesday.





Gamuchirai is a teenager and the best known actress to emerge out of Chipinge. She is famous for her role in a local television series titled Gaza which was directed by prominent producer Ben Mahaka. She acted as Rosy Muyambo.





Sources told The Mirror that the accident happened following a joy ride that Gamuchirai, her two workmates Shingirai Phiri and Otilia Duri; two male companions, one identified as Peter, a pirate taxi operator and the driver Learnmore Mhlanga had made to Clear Waters from Chipinge.





Peter died on the spot and Mhlanga later died on his way to Mutare Provincial Hospital.





Gamuchirai sustained serious injuries to the head while her two workmates escaped with minor injuries. The actress is appealing to well-wishers to help her with hospital bills.





Although Gamuchirai told The Mirror from her hospital that it was not a joyride but a business trip, she said that the cause of the accident was drunk driving and over-speeding.





“There were five of us in the car, two boys, myself and two of my female workmates at Econet where we sell mobile lines and airtime.





“We decided to go to Clear Water Compound to sell lines. We were accompanied by the two boys and on our way back, we noticed that they were drunk and Mhlanga was driving at 160 km/hr. I pleaded with him to reduce his speed but he did not listen. I even asked him to drop me off and about 10 minutes after that warning, he lost control of the car and it overturned several times and Peter died on the spot,” she said.