TOP DJ : I'M BATTLING DEPRESSION

Thus I feel I just wanna get away from everyone and everything for a moment asi kana ndaabho muchandiona ndichidzoka .I need a break from my heart, my brain ,my lyf I need to go away for just a little while. But remember this isn’t a goodbye forever, I don’t know when I will be back but I hope I will be back soon rejuvenated ndave Shugeta chaiye wenyu wamunoda .Musandikanganwewo in your prayers.