THREE WOMAN DETAINED FOR FETCHING WATER AT A POLICE STATION





There is uproar in Gweru after three women were detained from around 10am to 5pm at Mkoba 1 Police station without food and water for trying to fetch water at the camp.





Mkoba has gone for nearly 15 days without water; the women were forced to sit outside the charge office without food and water. No charges were laid against them.





Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA) Director, Cornilia Selipiwe confirmed the matter and said they have since engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to deal with the matter.





Efforts to get a comment from Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko were futile. The women were ordered to go home without fetching the water at around 5pm. Selipiwe identified one of the women as Itai Chitarapata.





“The three women were detained at Mkoba 1 Police station since morning. Police are saying they are guilty of trying to fetch water from the camp. This is ludicrous as we are having water shortages in the City.





“Mkoba in particular has been without water for nearly 15 days. We have engaged Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to deal with the matter.



