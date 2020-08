THIEVES STEAL SEVEN TV SETS FROM BYO HOSP PRIVATE WARD

“Investigations are ongoing. The television sets were stolen at the UBH private ward. But of concern is that this crime was discovered after several days had passed since it had been committed. The last person to see the television sets saw them on August 8 (Friday) at 9.30AM and the theft was discovered on August 11 (Tuesday). This was a long time for premises to be left unchecked. We appeal to organisations to hire security guards to guard their premises,” said Insp Ncube.