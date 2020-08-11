THERE IS A POLITICAL CRISIS IN ZIM : LINDIWE ZULU

ANC's International Relations Committee Chairperson, Lindiwe Zulu says its time, to be frank about the unrest in Zimbabwe.





South Africa's neighbour, is accused of violating human rights and harassing activists, including journalists who have exposed corruption.









In previous years the governing party had been reluctant to acknowledge the crisis in the country preferring the quiet diplomacy approach, but Zulu admitted there is a problem.





"In the ANC's view, yes, there is a political crisis in Zimbabwe, and we have to be frank and honest about it.









"If we are to help the situation, then we have to be frank and honest about because we are asking the question, where is the dignity in all the Zimbabweans who are here?" said Zulu.



