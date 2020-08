TAGWIREI SLAPPED WITH US SANCTIONS

Beginning with E.O. 13288, “Blocking Property of Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe,” in March 2003, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has used its authorities to identify, disrupt the activities of, and promote accountability for persons who commit human rights abuses, engage in corruption, or undermine democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe. Treasury joins the U.S. Department of State in urging the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, rather than using public resources to blame Zimbabwe’s ills on parties other than its corrupt elite and the institutions they abuse for their personal benefit. Today’s actions continue to demonstrate the importance of Treasury’s sanctions authorities and the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe.